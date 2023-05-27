Zidane rejects $160m deal to train Saudi football team

French football legend Zinedine Zidane has rejected a deal of $80 million a year to manage Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr FC, sports news site Foot Mercato reported on Thursday.

Zidane was offered a two-year €150 million ($160 million) contract to manage the Riyadh-based club for which Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing.

The former coach of Real Madrid was the first choice of the Saudi team to replace fellow Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who was sacked in April following the team's poor performance and rumours of locker room tensions with some of his players.

READ: France officials will not meet with Israel's far-right finance minister Smotrich

Since 2021, when he abruptly left Real Madrid for the second time, the former French captain has not coached any teams.

Zidane broke records during his first stint as Real Madrid manager, leading the team to three Champions League titles in a row.

Zidane, of Algerian origin, is considered one of the greatest football players of all time and a French football icon.

READ: Iraq, Saudi discuss reviving oil pipeline connection