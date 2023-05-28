Turkish defense firm gets multimillion-dollar contract for African country's border, security needs

A Turkish defense company has signed a multimillion-dollar contract with an African country to supply its border and internal security needs, reports Anadolu Agency.

Asisguard, which operates in the fields of armed drones, electro-optics, and vehicle modernization, signed a contract of some $36.5 million with the country, according to data obtained by Anadolu. The country's name was not given.

The project includes products for diagnosis/detection, command and control, and precautionary/intervention purposes.

For the project, the Turkish company, based in the capital Ankara, will perform system installation and integration activities with armed drones, surveillance, and diagnosis/detection camera systems.

Turkish companies Havelsan, STM, and Nurol Makina are also involved in the project, which is an example of overseas joint work and marketing activities for the Turkish defense industry.

The firms' combined synergy was reportedly one of the key factors in winning the contract.

