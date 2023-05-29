Frenchmen killed after two planes collide in southern Tunisia

Two Frenchmen were killed and two others injured in a collision between two light aircraft used in a tourist race in the Tunisian governorate of Tozeur, Civil Protection spokesman Moez Triaa said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday and resulted in the death of two Frenchmen and the injury of two others near Shatt al-Jerid area.

"We found the first light plane after it had caught on fire completely, and inside it were two charred bodies. About three kilometres away, we found the second plane, and the two people who were inside were mildly injured," Triaa told reporters.

The two French victims were aged 78 and 55.

Triaa said that the accident was likely caused by the collision of the two planes during a light aircraft contest that was held in this area.

The official spokesman for the Tozeur court, Nizar Iskandar, confirmed that an investigation has been opened to determine the causes that led to the accident.

The area where the accident occurred is frequented by thousands of tourists annually who visit it to enjoy its desert terrain.

