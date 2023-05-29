Political prisoner criticises PA's aggression against his family

Palestinian political prisoner inside Palestinian Authority (PA) prison, Musab Shtayyeh, strongly condemned the PA's raid on his house and assault on his family members, Al Resalah newspaper reported.

In a letter sent from his prison, Shtayyeh said: "My message to the honourable people of the PA: stop oppressing your brothers and stop attacking their safe homes."

He added: "Incidents are repeated and tools are being reused by the same people. Those who have fired at, tortured and oppressed our brothers are repeating what they did in the past."

"This time," he said, "they broke into my home, attacked my father and ransacked the whole house just two days after the Israeli occupation forces had stormed his house and damaged its contents."

The political prisoner described storming his house and attacking his family as a "sad incident carried out by those who claim they are detaining us to protect us from the occupation, but they are harming us."

On Sunday at dawn, the PA security services stormed Shtayyeh's house while his family was preparing for the reception of Musab's brother, Suhaib, who was to be released from the Israeli jails.

"It was a barbaric raid," Musab's father said. "The Israelis did not dare to do what the PA did. They wanted to detain my brother, who is in his 60s."

The PA security agencies detained Musab on 19 September 2022 after attacking him in the city of Nablus, erupting a wave of protests across the occupied West Bank.

He had three release orders by different PA courts, but he still remains in prison by the orders of the governor of Nablus.

