Egypt: Ride collapses in Alexandria seriously injuring children

A ride has collapsed at an amusement park in Alexandria, seriously injuring several children.

In one video posted online, the ring of seats swings back and forth, then detaches from the supporting poles and crashes to the ground.

A group of people at the park try to lift the carriage up to free the people trapped underneath it.

The maintenance manager and an operation supervisor of Green Plaza Amusement Park have been arrested on charges of negligence.

In 2021 a 12-year-old girl died after falling ten metres out of a ride at an amusement park in Alexandria.

Despite being strapped in, she fell from her seat and banged her head on another part of the ride.

The owner of the amusement park was arrested and accused of running the park without a licence.

In 2016 five children were injured after a ride collapsed, this time at an amusement park in Cairo, Al Fardoos Park.

A probe later found that the ride was unsafe after it had been welded together.

The following year, a 23-year-old engineer fell out of a ride at the Engineers' Syndicate Club in the Zamalek neighbourhood of Cairo and was taken to ICU.

