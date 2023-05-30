Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt, Turkiye agree to immediately exchange ambassadors 

May 30, 2023 at 9:33 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on November 20, 2022 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on November 20, 2022 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
 May 30, 2023 at 9:33 am

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday agreed on "the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors."

Egypt's presidency said in a statement that Al-Sisi spoke to Erdogan on the phone to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections and his re-election as president of Turkiye, while the Turkish president expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the two presidents affirmed the depth of the historical ties that bind the two countries and the Egyptian and Turkish peoples and agreed to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two sides, and in that context, the two presidents decided to immediately start an upgrade of diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors.

On Sunday, the head of Turkiye's Supreme Election Council announced Erdogan's victory in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections.

READ: Erdogan's strong showing signals 'business as usual' for Mideast

Categories
AfricaEgyptEurope & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments