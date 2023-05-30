Egypt, Turkiye agree to immediately exchange ambassadors 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday agreed on "the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors."

Egypt's presidency said in a statement that Al-Sisi spoke to Erdogan on the phone to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections and his re-election as president of Turkiye, while the Turkish president expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the two presidents affirmed the depth of the historical ties that bind the two countries and the Egyptian and Turkish peoples and agreed to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two sides, and in that context, the two presidents decided to immediately start an upgrade of diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors.

On Sunday, the head of Turkiye's Supreme Election Council announced Erdogan's victory in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections.

