Israel forces assassinate Palestinian Authority officer in West Bank

May 30, 2023 at 1:25 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Ashraf Sheikh Ibrahim [@PalestineRespon/Twitter]
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces assassinated a Palestinian Authority officer yesterday during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Ashraf Sheikh Ibrahim was an officer in the Palestinian Authority's intelligence services.

The Fatah movement said Ibrahim was killed while confronting the Israeli occupation's aggression as it stormed the city of Jenin, according to Reuters.

Hundreds of residents mourned the Palestinian officer and attended his funeral, carrying his body through the streets of Jenin, chanting slogans against Israel's occupation.

According to Reuters, the Israeli occupation army said that its forces came under fire from Palestinians while seeking to arrest suspects in Jenin and that they returned fire at the gunmen.

