Israel forces assassinate Palestinian Authority officer in West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces assassinated a Palestinian Authority officer yesterday during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Ashraf Sheikh Ibrahim was an officer in the Palestinian Authority's intelligence services.

The Fatah movement said Ibrahim was killed while confronting the Israeli occupation's aggression as it stormed the city of Jenin, according to Reuters.

Hundreds of residents mourned the Palestinian officer and attended his funeral, carrying his body through the streets of Jenin, chanting slogans against Israel's occupation.

Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of Ashraf Sheikh Ibrahim, killed by Israeli occupation forces last night in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/oEdI0rGDcF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2023

According to Reuters, the Israeli occupation army said that its forces came under fire from Palestinians while seeking to arrest suspects in Jenin and that they returned fire at the gunmen.

