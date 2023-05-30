Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinians force Israeli bulldozers to retreat and stop demolition

Bulldozers arrived to destroy Palestinian property during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, but were forced to retreat by organised groups of youths who set up barricades and pushed them back with rocks and sticks.


