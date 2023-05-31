Moroccan Islamic party turns down invite to Israel independence party

Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD) has turned down an invitation by an Israeli diplomatic envoy to Rabat to attend the celebration of Israel's independence, a statement said yesterday.

In a statement, the PJD stated that the date of the celebration symbolises the anniversary of the Nakba – the Palestinian Catastrophe, when Zionist Jewish gangs forcibly expelled over 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland and tens of thousands lost their lives.

The PJD also expressed its unequivocal rejection of the planned visit by Israeli Knesset Speaker, Amir Ohana, to the Moroccan Parliament.

Ohana, who is of Moroccan origin, is reportedly set to make his first official visit to Morocco in early June, marking his inaugural visit to Morocco since assuming the role of Speaker of the Israeli Knesset.

The PJD firmly stood against the formation of a "Moroccan-Israeli parliamentary friendship commission" and declared its disinterest in participating.

In response to the PJD's criticism, Morocco World News reported Morocco's Royal Cabinet describing the party's comments as "irresponsible excessive views and dangerous approximations."