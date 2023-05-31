Palestinian child detained, beaten by Israel occupation forces

A 15-year-old Palestinian child from the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank district of Jerusalem was severely beaten and detained last night by Israeli occupation forces.

After his attack, Mohammad Hamad was driven to a hospital by the offending soldiers as a result of the injuries sustained during his arrest, reported Wafa News Agency.

It comes after the Shin Bet security service arrested an Israeli soldier suspected of committing a racially motivated hate crime against two Palestinian minors.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies, eight Palestinian minors are currently being detained under administrative detention in Israel's jails.

The three minors are Yahya Al-Rimawi, 17, from Beir Rima, Qasim Hawamdeh, 17, from Hebron, and Jamal Adi, 17, from Beir Amer, north of Hebron.

Moreover, the Palestinian rights group documented the arrests of several children wounded by soldiers' bullets before their arrests, all of whom were subjected to deliberate medical neglect.

Palestinian children inside Israeli jails suffer mistreatment and severe torture, the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies warned.

The centre explained that most detained children were subjected to one or more forms of humiliation and physical and psychological torture through systematic methods that violate international norms and conventions on children's rights.

Earlier this year, the Director of the Centre Riyad Al-Ashqar called on international institutions concerned with children's affairs to intervene to protect Palestinian children from the crimes of the occupation and its continuous assaults on their childhood through arrest, abuse, harsh sentences and financial fines.