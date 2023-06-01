Turkish company in Pakistan offers animal sacrifices to celebrate Erdogan's win

A Turkish company in Pakistan offered animal sacrifices to celebrate the victory of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections and his re-election for a third term, Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

The company, which operates in Islamabad, slaughtered dozens of animals to celebrate Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections that took place on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency's correspondent.

The reporter added that the meat was distributed to nine orphanages which house more than 1,500 students in the cities of Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, in addition to Turkmen families in the cities of Attock and Haripur.

In the second round of the presidential election, Erdogan received 52.18 per cent of the vote while the opposition candidate Kamal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82 per cent, according to the Turkish Supreme Election Council.

