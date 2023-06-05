Egyptians are not bound by peace deal with Israel: journalist says 

The Egyptian people "are not bound by peace agreements or by recognising a historical enemy, and this is indisputable," Egyptian journalist and leader of the Nasserist Party, Abdel Halim Qandil, said following the killing of three Israeli soldiers by a member of the Egyptian army.

"There are 100,000 Egyptian martyrs who have fallen victim to wars with this usurper entity [Israel], and the number of Egyptian martyred soldiers exceeds what the Arab countries and even Palestine has offered," he added in an interview with RT.

"The Egyptian people never reconcile over blood and do not compromise over what is right, and the prevailing feeling among Egyptians, 40 years after signing the [peace] treaty [with Israel], is hatred of everything that is Zionist and rejection of normalisation," he added.

Qandil described the Egyptian soldier as a "martyr who expressed what every Egyptian feels towards the Israeli occupation that killed Palestinians, usurped their rights and displaced them."

