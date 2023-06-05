Saudi executes 3 men from eastern region

Saudi Arabia has executed three men from the predominantly Shia region in the east of the kingdom, the Ministry of the Interior announced yesterday.

The ministry said the three men were found guilty of "joining a terrorist cell, possessing weapons and training in using them, as well as carrying out an armed assault on security centres and security men with the intent to kill them."

It added that one of the men was convicted of raping a person at gunpoint and filming him, while another was convicted of committing adultery with a number of women.

The three were identified as Hussein Al-Muhaishi, Zakaria Al-Muhaishi and Fadel Anseef.

The ministry affirmed the kingdom's keenness to establish security and achieve justice but warned that anyone who commits "such criminal terrorist acts" will face legal punishment.

Over the past few days, Saudi Arabia has carried out several death sentences against detainees from the Shia sect, including two Bahraini nationals.

With the new executions, the number of people executed by Saudi authorities has risen to 46 since the start of the year.

READ: Iran executes 3 protesters, ignores US calls for release