Israel settlers attack Palestinian citizens, property in Ein Samia

June 6, 2023 at 1:41 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A group of Jewish settlers raid the city of Hebron under the auspices of Israeli forces, in Hebron, West Bank on May 27, 2023 [Amer Shallodi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian citizens and their property in the Ain Samia area near the village of Kafr Malik in the northeast of Ramallah.

Security sources told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that a group of settlers attacked and assaulted Palestinians in Ein Samia, no injuries reported.

The settlers damaged trees in the area and attacked citizens' vehicles with stones, causing damage to a number of them, and vandalised agricultural facilities.

They also assaulted the staff of the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission while they were distributing food parcels to Palestinians in the Al-Qaboun area, near Ein Samia.

