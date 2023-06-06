Report: Egypt population growth records significant decline

Egypt's population growth has significantly declined, reaching 105 million on Saturday, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Despite the significant decline, Egypt remains the most populous Arab country and the third in Africa after Nigeria and Ethiopia and 14th in the world.

Egyptian authorities have been working to reduce the population size in a bid to adjust to the government's development plans.

Over the past few years, the fertility rate index has declined to 2.85 compared to 3.5 in 2014, however, adviser to the head of CAPMAS, Dr. Abdel Hamid Sharaf, said the economic growth rate needs to increase by four times the population growth in order to sustain the country.

