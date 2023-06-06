Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: Egypt population growth records significant decline

June 6, 2023 at 8:57 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egypt's population hits 103m people
Egypt's population hits 103m people
 June 6, 2023 at 8:57 am

Egypt's population growth has significantly declined, reaching 105 million on Saturday, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Despite the significant decline, Egypt remains the most populous Arab country and the third in Africa after Nigeria and Ethiopia and 14th in the world.

Egyptian authorities have been working to reduce the population size in a bid to adjust to the government's development plans.

Over the past few years, the fertility rate index has declined to 2.85 compared to 3.5 in 2014, however, adviser to the head of CAPMAS, Dr. Abdel Hamid Sharaf, said the economic growth rate needs to increase by four times the population growth in order to sustain the country.

READ: Egypt inflation rises to 32.7%

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments