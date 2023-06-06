Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish unmanned stealth fighter Bayraktar Kizilelma takes to the skies

Unmanned aerial vehicles have recently become the Turkish defence industry's largest export.
Turkiye has made significant strides in drone development over the past decade, with Turkish firm Baykar unveiling its latest unmanned stealth fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kizilelma. Described as a 'milestone', the Kizilelma represents the pinnacle of Baykar's innovation and Turkiye's growing prowess in drone technology.

