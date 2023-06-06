Turkish unmanned stealth fighter Bayraktar Kizilelma takes to the skies

June 6, 2023 at 12:07 pm
Turkiye has made significant strides in drone development over the past decade, with Turkish firm Baykar unveiling its latest unmanned stealth fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kizilelma. Described as a 'milestone', the Kizilelma represents the pinnacle of Baykar's innovation and Turkiye's growing prowess in drone technology.
Unmanned aerial vehicles have recently become the Turkish defence industry's largest export.
READ: Turkiye's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Show Comments