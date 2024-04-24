Lieberman: Time of Israel’s leaders to accept their failures and go home

The head of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu Party, Avigdor Lieberman, harshly criticised Israeli officials 200 days into the war on Gaza.

Lieberman said in a post on X yesterday: “200 days after the outbreak of the war-5 rockets were fired at Sderot, 2 rockets at Zikim, a real day of battle in the north with non-stop shooting, including alarms in Acre and Kiryat, 133 abductees who are still held captive by the cannibals from Hamas.”

“This is not a holiday of freedom, this is lawlessness. It is time for Israel’s leaders to take responsibility and go home,” he added.

The war on Gaza, which enters its 201st day today, has left devastation across the Strip and massive damage to the vital infrastructure.

During the 200 days of war that began on October 7, 2023, 34,262 Palestinians were killed and 77,229 injured.

READ: Power outage in northern Israel due to missile strikes from Lebanon