Power outage in northern Israel due to missile strikes from Lebanon

The power went out last night in Qiryat Shemona and Margaliot in northern Israel due to Hezbollah launching missiles from Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported: “The electricity supply was cut off in Moshav Margaliot in the Upper Galilee, and according to eyewitnesses, several rockets were recorded landing in the area without activating alarms.”

“Residents of Qiryat Shemona also reported power outages,” it added.

Earlier yesterday evening, sirens sounded in Qiryat Shemona and Manara in northern Israel.

Hezbollah issued a statement, seen by Anadolu news agency, saying: “Our mujahideen targeted the Margaliot settlement (the occupied town of Hunin) with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the crimes of the Israeli enemy.”

Hezbollah added in a separate statement that its fighters targeted “a building where Israeli enemy soldiers are positioned in the Manara settlement with suitable weapons and hit it directly.”

