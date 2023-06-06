US delivers $1bn to Israel to replenish Iron Dome stocks

The United States has delivered $1 billion in funding to Israel to replenish Iron Dome stocks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) summit yesterday.

During the summit, Blinken said: "The US-Israel relationship is underwritten by the United States' commitment to Israel's security. That commitment is non-negotiable; it is ironclad."

He added:

We are providing $3.3 billion in foreign military financing to Israel each year. On top of that, Israel receives $500 million in funding for missile defense. Tens of millions more for new counter-drone and anti-tunneling technologies.

Blinken continued: "We are also delivering an additional $1 billion in funding to replenish supplies for Israel's Iron Dome, the missile defense system that we developed together and that has saved countless lives."

About other forms of military support, he said: "We are also expanding our joint military exercises that improve how our forces work together seamlessly. This year, we have more joint exercises scheduled than at any point in our history."

"We are also conducting joint research and development on advanced military capabilities, working together on cutting-edge defence systems, including Israel's new laser-focused Iron Beam."

Regarding the reasons for supporting Israel, he said: "This robust support continues to be critical in maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, buttressing its ability to defend itself and to advancing our national interests."

He stressed: "America is more secure when Israel is strong."

Blinken said that the US is a leading country in the fight against delegitimising Israel. "As we support Israel's defence, we are also pushing back, as you have heard, on the consistent, constant efforts to delegitimise Israel – which are aimed at undermining or isolating Israel's rightful place on the international stage."

"At the same time, we continue to reject the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement for unfairly singling out Israel.

"We are vigorously pushing back against anti-Israel efforts to exclude and target it at the UN Security Council, the Human Rights Council and other forums around the world."

