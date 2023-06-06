US: No greater danger to Israel than Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) summit yesterday that the Iranian regime is the biggest danger facing Israel.

"There is no danger that Israel faces that is graver than the one posed by the Iranian regime," he stressed.

"That regime routinely threatens to wipe Israel off the map. It continues to provide weapons to terrorists and proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, who reject Israel's right to exist."

Blinken claimed that Iran is arming Russia in its war in Ukraine. "It exports its aggression throughout – and even beyond – the region, including by arming Russian forces with drones that are being used to kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy its infrastructure."

The US secretary of state also claimed that Moscow "is providing sophisticated weaponry to Iran" in return for sending its drones to Russia.

READ: US says it has 'real national security interest' in Saudi-Israel normalisation

"The pattern of hostile behaviour underscores a clear imperative that (…) Iran cannot and will not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon," he said.

However, he stressed: "We continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to verifiably, effectively and sustainably prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon," pointing out that "economic pressure and deterrence reinforce our diplomacy."

Blinken reiterated: "If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then – as President Biden has repeatedly made clear – all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon."