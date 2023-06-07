Israel UN: Tel Aviv will cut ties with OCHA if 'blacklisted'

Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said yesterday, that Israel will sever relations with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) if it is blacklisted by the UN over its mistreatment of Palestinian children.

"We cannot continue to cooperate with them while they provide member states of the UN Security Council with such a reality. They portray a different reality than the one on the ground," he said at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York.

"They believe the reports provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, while ignoring the reports we provide them," he said, adding that "OCHA did not establish a mechanism to verify the information provided by Israel."

Erdan recommended the Israeli government stop issuing visas to new United Nations employees who come to Israel, warning that the UN will pay a heavy price if Tel Aviv is blacklisted.

