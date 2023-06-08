Israel fully re-occupying West Bank: Palestine

Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, on Thursday accused Israel of seeking to fully re-occupy the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

"What's happening is a full re-occupation of the West Bank, whether Area A, or B or C," Shtayyeh said in a statement.

Earlier, Thursday, Israeli forces destroyed the house of a Palestinian detainee in the West Bank. The house is owned by Islam Froukh, who is accused by Israel of carrying out a bomb attack in a bus station in Jerusalem last year, in which two Israelis were killed.

The home demolition has displaced the detainee's parents and four sisters.

Shtayyeh termed the home demolition by Israel as a "heinous crime", which left his entire family homeless.

"This collective punishment, which has never happened in history, is an attempt by the [Israeli] occupation to lower the morale of our people," the Premier said.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

The Israeli army frequently demolishes homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis, a policy that triggered widespread condemnations from rights groups as a form of collective punishment.

