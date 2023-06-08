Israel: general slams failure of IDF defence concept

A reserve brigadier general in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has condemned the "failure" of the army's concept of defence at the border with Egypt in the wake of the deadly attack by a lone Egyptian policeman last weekend, Rai Al-Youm has reported.

According to General Oren Avman, the system on the border has "collapsed" and there should be a "sharp and difficult investigation" into what happened.

"We should look in the mirror at all the failures that were there," he told GLZ Radio. "The attack must be considered a major incident."

Avman asked rhetorically how, with all of the "lethal capabilities, including weapons, the air force and drones" at its disposal, the IDF failed to stop a lone "terrorist" from killing three of its soldiers. "[The IDF] knew that there was an intrusion incident and there were casualties. The whole perception of reality should be combative [to determine what went wrong]."

