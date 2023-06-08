Netanyahu accuses left-wing activists of defiling father's monument 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused left-wing activists who oppose his government's planned overhaul of the judiciary of defiling the monument to his father Benzoin in Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reported yesterday. According to the newspaper, the activists are alumni of the Military Intelligence Special Operations Division.

One of the banners placed on the monument read: "Father of a failed and corrupt tyrant who has become a pariah in Israel and around the world".

In response, Netanyahu tweeted that the protesters had "desecrated" the site, and that he had submitted a complaint to the police. "It's time for them to stop trampling all the norms of decency and common sense," he added.

Benny Gantz MK, leader of the opposition National Unity Party, also condemned the vandalism. "Even in the midst of a justified protest like no other, it is important to preserve respect for the dead and the legacy of people that contributed in their way to the State of Israel," tweeted the former army chief of staff, hinting at the legacy of Netanyahu's father.

