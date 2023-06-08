Saudi, Bahrain embassies in Sudan attacked by armed groups

The embassies of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in Sudan have been attacked by armed groups, amid the ongoing conflict raging within the country.

In a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it condemned "the sabotage and violence carried out by some armed groups" on the embassy in Sudan yesterday, which risked the safety of its Ambassador and embassy staff.

The Ministry called for "confronting these groups that are trying to undermine [the] security and stability [of] Sudan and its people".

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry also stated that its embassy and its Ambassador's residence were attacked and vandalised, which caused damage to the building. It highlighted "the need to stop acts of violence and vandalism in Sudan and to provide the full protection for the headquarters of diplomatic missions and civilian facilities".

The Arab League and the Arab Parliament also condemned the attacks, which were carried out by armed groups whose identities and affiliations have not yet been revealed.

The attacks come as the conflict in Sudan continues to rage on, after it erupted on 15 April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a dispute regarding the latter's integration into the military.

Despite a ceasefire agreed between the army and RSF in Saudi-hosted talks last month, as well as its extension a week later, that truce fell apart last week, dashing hopes of a resolution to the conflict in the near future.