Flood water gushes through flats in Turkiye

Turkiye's capital Ankara hit by heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms on June 03, 2023. According to Anadolu Agency, vehicles waded through flooded roads as heavy rain disrupted traffic and pedestrians struggled to wade through flooded streets.
