Lebanon demonstrators clash with Israel forces at border

June 9, 2023 at 4:05 pm | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East
Lebanese soldiers stand guard during an anti-Israeli demonstration near the "blue line" area, a demarcation line drawn by the UN to mark Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, at Nabatieh Governorate, near the Lebanese southern village of Kfar Shuba, in Lebanon on June 09, 2023 [Lebanese Army/Anadolu Agency]
The towns of Kafr Shuba and Al-Arqoub, on the southern border of Lebanon, witnessed clashes on Friday between demonstrators and the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli forces threw smoke bombs at Lebanese protesters who condemned the occupation's bulldozing of their land in front of the Kafr Shuba border crossing in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The demonstrators carried out protests in solidarity with Ismail Nasser, a shepherd who, on Wednesday, tried to stop an Israeli bulldozer from destroying his land.

The Lebanese army and the United Nations forces, UNIFIL, intervened to quell the tensions.

The protesters pelted stones at the Israeli army troops stationed at the northern border.

Lebanon frequently complains of what it says are daily Israeli violations of its airspace and territorial water and has filed several complaints with the United Nations.

