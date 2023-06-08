Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanese farmer defies Israeli bulldozer

An Israeli bulldozer demolishes a Palestinian agricultural piece of land in area "C", in the West Bank town of Hebron, on August 25, 2021 [Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
A Lebanese farmer from the town of Kafr Shuba defied an armoured Israeli bulldozer yesterday in an effort to stop it in its tracks, Anadolu has reported. The driver pushed soil on top of Ismail Nasser, covering his legs, before he stopped at the behest of UNIFIL forces.

Israeli bulldozers were on Lebanese territory to carry out "excavations". In response, local Lebanese citizens protested behind the barbed wire fence ("the Blue Line") on the hills above the town and demanded that the UNIFIL forces should protect their right to the land despite the Israeli operations.

The speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, made a phone call to the farmer in which he saluted his heroic and courageous stand in defence of his land in the face of the Israeli occupation forces working in the Shebaa Farms area and Kfar Shuba Hills of Lebanon.

"A people possessing such a solid resolve must be victorious," said Berri. "The [Israeli] occupation will end."

