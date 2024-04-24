Borrell: Gaza cities more destroyed than German cities in World War II

Israel’s war on Gaza has exposed the cities in the enclave to greater destruction than cities in Germany suffered during World War II, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs said yesterday.

Joseph Borrell made the remarks in a speech at a plenary session of the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg. Referring to the casualties of the war, which have exceeded 110,000 deaths and injuries, Borrell said: “I can say that more than 60% of the physical infrastructure has been damaged, and 35% fully destroyed.”

“The cities in Gaza have been more destroyed than the German cities during the Second World War – just imagine the comparison,” he added.

Borrell also mentioned the “killing of 249 humanitarian workers and around 100 journalists in Israeli attacks on Gaza.”

The EU official stressed that “Israel must respect international law, implement the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures, ensure the protection of all civilians, and allow humanitarian workers to do their lifesaving job without being targeted.”

