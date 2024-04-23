Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

New wave of displacement as Israel shells northern Gaza again

April 23, 2024 at 10:22 am

Palestinians who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah try to survive under harsh conditions in makeshift tents they set up in the empty land as Israeli attacks continue on Gaza on April 22, 2024 [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah try to survive under harsh conditions in makeshift tents they set up in the empty land as Israeli attacks continue on Gaza on April 22, 2024 [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians have been displaced once again from northern areas of the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s attack on the region.

Several areas in the northern Gaza Strip witnessed continuous fighting between Palestinian resistance factions and the Israeli occupation army.

The Israeli artillery shelled areas of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and the areas surrounding the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing. It is not clear how many Palestinians were killed as a result of the latest attack, however scores of civilians were forced to flee from the area towards the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Occupation forces also raised thousands of Palestinian olive, orange and lemon trees in Beit Hanoun.

READ: Israel to expand ‘humanitarian zone’ in Gaza ahead of Rafah ground attack

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending