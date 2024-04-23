New wave of displacement as Israel shells northern Gaza again

Palestinians have been displaced once again from northern areas of the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s attack on the region.

Several areas in the northern Gaza Strip witnessed continuous fighting between Palestinian resistance factions and the Israeli occupation army.

The Israeli artillery shelled areas of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and the areas surrounding the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing. It is not clear how many Palestinians were killed as a result of the latest attack, however scores of civilians were forced to flee from the area towards the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Occupation forces also raised thousands of Palestinian olive, orange and lemon trees in Beit Hanoun.

