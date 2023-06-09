Turkiye Erdogan appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as new Central Bank chief

June 9, 2023 at 7:33 pm
Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a former Wall Street banker, Hafize Gaye Erkan, as the country's new Central Bank Governor – another move that could potentially mark a policy pivot away from economic unorthodoxy, Reuters reports.
According to the report, Erkan, Turkiye's first female Central Bank chief, was a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and co-CEO at First Republic Bank.
She is also Turkiye's fifth Central Bank Governor in four years.
The Turkish lira has been extending its plunge since the re-election of Erdogan, and last traded at 23.47 against the dollar.
