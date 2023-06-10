Turkish president to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan in first foreign trip after reelection

Reelected late last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay his term's first foreign visits to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan, adhering to a long-held tradition of Turkish leaders, Anadolu reports.

On Monday, Erdogan will travel to the TRNC, where he will meet with President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Unal Ustunel.

They are expected to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and possible future steps on the Cyprus issue.

Following meetings, Erdogan and Tatar are expected to hold a joint news conference.

Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan the following day, where he will meet with President Ilham Aliyev.

He and Aliyev will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election on May 28, securing 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.

After attending oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies in the capital Ankara, Erdogan unveiled his new Cabinet on June 3.​​​​​​​

