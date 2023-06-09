Turkiye seizes $1bn of counterfeit money headed for Africa

Turkish security forces seized $1 billion of counterfeit money in Istanbul, and arrested six people involved in the operation, including one Ghanaian and three Swedish nationals, the Governor's office said on Friday.

Gendarmerie forces tracked the suspects to a storage space in Istanbul's Kagithane district, where they seized the fake $100 bills meant to be sent to African countries, the office said, Reuters reports.

The suspects' homes were searched and their cash and jewellery confiscated. The Swedish and Ghanaian consulates were notified.

The counterfeit haul was the largest in Turkiye's history, the Governor's office said.

