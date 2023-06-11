Heavy rains kill 28 in Pakistan

At least 28 people, including women and children, died after heavy rains battered parts of Pakistan on Saturday, local media reported, Anadolu reports.

At least 145 others were also injured due to the rains in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, according to Geo News broadcaster.

At least 69 houses were also partially damaged by the rain, it added.

Earlier, Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for emergency rescue service Rescue 1122, told Anadolu over the phone that 20 people died and over 80 others were wounded in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He added that the death toll could rise.

"Most casualties were caused by the collapse of walls and roofs in these areas," he said.

READ: Pakistan, Iraq agree to make diplomatic travel easier