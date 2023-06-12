First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] First pilgrims from Gaza head to Makkah, on 12 June 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The first group of pilgrims left the Gaza Strip this morning and headed for the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj rituals for this year.

People bid farewell to their families at dawn on buses which travelled towards the Rafah crossing and then onto Cairo airport.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that the first trips for pilgrims would set off today and would continue for four consecutive days, with three buses leaving per day, except for on the last day when only two buses will head out.

The ministry said arrangements have been made for pilgrims to leave the Gaza Strip easily from the Rafah land crossing to Cairo International Airport and from there to King Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Airport in Jeddah and then onto Makkah.

It expressed thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Egyptian authorities for facilitating the travel of pilgrims from Gaza and providing them with various services.

