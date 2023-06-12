Hamas: Administrative detainees face inhumane treatment in Israel's jails

Palestinian administrative detainees held in Israeli jails face harsh circumstances and receive inhumane treatment, Hamas warned yesterday.

Commenting on a planned hunger strike by administrative detainees, senior Hamas leader Abdul Jabbar Said said: "The planned strike raises alarm bells related to the harsh circumstance and inhumane treatment our heroes are facing inside Israeli jails."

Spending prolonged periods inside Israeli jails without trials or knowing the reasons for their detention "is the main reason for the planned action by the prisoners," he added.

He added: "Much effort must be exerted in order to stop such a crime against the Palestinians who practice their legitimate rights against the occupation."

Said pointed out that most of the Palestinian prisoners have spent or are spending over a decade under administrative detention, held without charge or trial for renewal periods of up to six months.

Last week, Palestinian administrative detainees inside Israeli jails announced that they would begin an open-ended hunger strike on 18 June.

Israeli occupation authorities have issued or renewed 1,302 administrative detention orders since the start of 2023, raising the number of administrative detainees inside Israeli jails to 1,200.

