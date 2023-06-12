Sudan: Aid group says RSF coerced staff into making propaganda video 

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Saturday accused the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group of forcing its staff into making a propaganda video for them.

In a statement the organisation said that its convoy was stopped as it was leaving a warehouse, adding that the RSF asked members of the group to make a "statement on camera about the RSF's approach to the case."

"We were obliged to do so, so that our convoy could continue its journey," it added.

On Friday, the RSF published a video showing a man in military uniform alongside a group of MSF staff.

"Have you been the subject of illegal acts, extortion, threats or violence by RSF personnel?" the man asks. One staff member replied that humanitarian laws are respected and that they are able to work without interference from any party.

However, MSF and other aid workers have repeatedly complained of looting and attacks since the conflict broke out.

🚨 Médecins Sans Frontières (#MSF) condemns the unacceptable harassment of our staff and the violent looting and occupation of our medical premises and supported facilities in #Sudan. pic.twitter.com/RUtsBsEVAt — MSF Sudan (@MSF_Sudan) May 23, 2023

"MSF teams responded to the questions reaffirming MSF's humanitarian principles: we are not allied with any of the parties to the conflict and our sole objective is to support conflict-affected populations in need of medical assistance," it said. "Vital humanitarian assistance must not be instrumentalized," it added.

Since the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in April, the United Nations said there have been 48 attacks against UN personnel in Sudan.

The internal fighting has killed at least 780 people and injured 5,800 others, according to local medics.

The conflict has also resulted in the displacement of about 1.6 million people.

