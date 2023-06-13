Turkiye sends medical aid to children's hospital in war-torn Ukraine

Turkiye's state aid agency, on Monday, said it delivered medical equipment to a children's hospital in war-torn Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided medical equipment assistance to the Rivne Regional Children's Hospital, which has recently been seeing an increase in the number of patients.

The 291-bed facility in the city of Rivne serves numerous individuals, including orphans, children from low-income families and child victims of war.

While the hospital's Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Department was provided with five infrared heaters, the main operating room was equipped with four multi-parameter patient monitors.

The support aims to enhance the quality of service provided by the hospital, and improve its overall functionality.

Russia launched it "special military operation" in Ukraine in February last year, which, besides death and destruction, has left nearly 18 million people – about 40 per cent of the country's population – in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, according to the UN.

