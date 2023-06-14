Islamic Jihad leader meets Iran Khamenei in Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met in the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday with the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, Anadolu Agency reports.

Al-Nakhalah is currently on a visit to Iran, leading a delegation of senior group leaders, his first visit since last month's Israeli air offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 33 Palestinians were killed, including several Islamic Jihad leaders, in the Israeli assault, which Tel Aviv said was in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

The Israeli offensive came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

Khamenei said Israel has become "passive" and its leaders "have the reason to worry about not seeing the anniversary of 80," according to state media.

He felicitated the Islamic Jihad leader for what he said the group's success during the recent confrontation with Israel in Gaza. Khamenei said the recent battle in Gaza showed that the "Zionist enemy" is in a "passive position" and that the Islamic Jihad and other groups in Gaza have "identified the correct path".

"I congratulate Islamic Jihad's victory in Gaza's recent battle. The Zionist regime's current condition is very different from 70 years ago, and this enemy is in a passive position today," he said.

"Palestine's Resistance movements have correctly identified the path and are proceeding wisely on it," Khamenei added.

The Iranian leader noted that the "growing power" of Palestinian groups "is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees", adding that the "path must continue".

