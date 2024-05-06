Craigslist ad offers $20 for photos of ‘Hamas supporters’ at Columbia University

A recent ad on the classifieds website, Craigslist has stirred controversy by offering compensation for photographs of “Hamas supporters” at Columbia University, in a reference to the Pro-Palestine student protests that have emerged across the country and other parts of the world in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza being committed by the Israeli military. The ad, posted on the website last Friday, stated:

“Columbia University Hamas Supporter Photo Session. We pay $20 via Venmo for each photo clearly showing the face of the Hamas supporter…Happy hunting and we are looking forward to paying you $20 FOR EVERY FACE (only one payment per face).”

As of Friday afternoon, the listing was no longer accessible, with a message indicating it had been flagged for removal.

Newsweek who first reported the incident reached out to Columbia University via email for a statement regarding the ad.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding pro-Palestinian demonstrations on university campuses like Columbia University, some of which have been met with heavy handed response by armed police, while others saw the National Guard being deployed.

The protests have also sparked counter-demonstrations by Zionists and Israel supporters. Key demands from pro-Palestinian protesters include universities’ divestment from Israel and reiterating their calls for a lasting ceasefire.

Police have made arrests at various colleges, including Columbia University, New York University, Yale University, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Southern California.

However, some faculty members have expressed solidarity with the protesting students. Nara Milanich, a history professor at Columbia University was quoted as saying “This moment has actually brought faculty together in a way I’ve never experienced in 20 years on campus. I’ve found myself working closely with colleagues I’d never met before.”

