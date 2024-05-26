Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israeli army continues bombarding southern Lebanon, with several casualties feared

May 26, 2024 at 2:58 pm

Smoke rises after the Israeli air strike on Kafr Kila, Lebanon on May 14, 2024. [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after the Israeli air strike on Kafr Kila, Lebanon on May 14, 2024. [Ramiz Dallah – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army on Sunday continued bombarding southern Lebanon, targeting various regions as well as a motorcycle, with local media reporting several casualties, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that “the Israeli enemy bombing targeted the outskirts of the towns of Shihin and Majdal Zoun, in conjunction with the bombing of Wadi Hamul and Wadi Hassan with a number of artillery shells.”

“Israeli aircraft also raided the town of Naqoura near UNIFIL forces (the UN Interim Force in Lebanon), targeting a motorcycle, causing a number of casualties,” it added.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 36,000 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

READ: Israel’s Smotrich threatens to reoccupy southern Lebanon over Hezbollah attacks

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending