Israeli army continues bombarding southern Lebanon, with several casualties feared

The Israeli army on Sunday continued bombarding southern Lebanon, targeting various regions as well as a motorcycle, with local media reporting several casualties, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that “the Israeli enemy bombing targeted the outskirts of the towns of Shihin and Majdal Zoun, in conjunction with the bombing of Wadi Hamul and Wadi Hassan with a number of artillery shells.”

“Israeli aircraft also raided the town of Naqoura near UNIFIL forces (the UN Interim Force in Lebanon), targeting a motorcycle, causing a number of casualties,” it added.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 36,000 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

