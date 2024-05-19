Israel’s Smotrich threatens to reoccupy southern Lebanon over Hezbollah attacks

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened on Sunday to reoccupy southern Lebanon if cross-border attacks by Hezbollah persist, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Give an ultimatum to Hezbollah. If it is not answered in full then launch a defensive attack including ground entry and an Israeli takeover of southern Lebanon,” Smotrich said in statements carried by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli minister’s threat.

On the Gaza Strip, Smotrich called on the Israeli Cabinet to decide on a permanent military presence in the entire territory and control of the enclave.

“We need to complete the operation along the Philadelphi Axis in order to prevent the continuation of arms smuggling from Egypt, to cut off the Hamas oxygen pipeline and not allow him to rehabilitate,” the minister added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

READ: Israel prevents 690 patients from traveling abroad for treatment