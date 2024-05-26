Israeli army scales back forces in Rafah, local media claims

The Israeli army reportedly scaled back its forces in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local media on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper claimed that the army had withdrawn its Givati Brigade from the city.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (IJC) ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah, open the Rafah crossing, and allow access to international fact-finding missions.

“After the ICJ ruling that Israel must open the Rafah crossing, the army reduced its forces in the east of the city,” the newspaper said.

There was no confirmation from the Israeli army of the claim.

The Israeli army already has four combat brigades in Rafah.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Approximately 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 80,600 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

