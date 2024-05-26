Hamas shells Tel Aviv for 1st time in 4 months

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday that it had fired a salvo of rockets into Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the attack “was in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians.”

Israeli Army Radio said that sirens had sounded in the greater Tel Aviv area in central Israel.

Sunday’s rocket fire was the first in four months on the Israeli city since Jan. 29.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 80,600 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than a million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.

