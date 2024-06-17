Israel mulls measures in response to recognition of Palestinian state

Israel has said it is mulling several measures including to “strengthen” illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank after several countries recognized Palestine as a state, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement late Sunday, the prime minister’s office said the Security Cabinet discussed steps “to strengthen settlement in Judea & Samaria” in response to the countries that “unilaterally” recognized a Palestinian state, as well as a “series of responses” against the Palestinian Authority for its “actions against Israel” in international bodies.

“The Defense Minister and the Attorney General requested additional time to comment on several of the proposed clauses. The Prime Minister instructed that all of the proposals be submitted to a vote at the next Security Cabinet meeting,” the statement said.

Under international law, all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Spain, along with Ireland and Norway formally recognized Palestine as a state as of 28 May, while Slovenia followed suit in early June.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

The case was filed by South Africa, and Palestinian authorities have also sought to join its proceedings as a party.​​​​​​​

OPINION: With America isolated, some Western capitals are shifting positions on Gaza