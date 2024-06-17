Israeli Premier Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet that was formed on 11 October 2023 after Israel launched a war on Gaza, state media reported on Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to public broadcaster KAN, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made a forceful request to join the Cabinet.

The move came after opposition leader Benny Gantz quit the emergency government earlier this month following disagreements over a post-war strategy on the Gaza Strip.

It originally included Netanyahu, Gantz, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Ron Dermer, Gadi Eizenkot, and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.

