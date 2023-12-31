Israeli War Cabinet members refuse to attend news conference with Netanyahu

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz refused to attend a news conference by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported on X that Gallant and Gantz refused to attend the conference without specifying the reason.

As of 1840 GMT, there has been no official statement from the three men.

Since the formation of the War Cabinet led by Netanyahu, which includes Gallant and Gantz, Israeli media outlets have reported on several occasions about disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant on one hand, and Netanyahu and Gantz on the other, concerning the management of the war and Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

OPINION: Who is winning the war in Palestine? It’s not the IDF!