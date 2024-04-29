Iran bans popular Egypt TV series 'The Assassins' over ‘distortions’

Iranian authorities have banned the Egyptian TV drama “The Assassins”, which focuses on the historical figure Hassan-i Sabbah, the founder of an offshoot Shia sect during the 11th century CE. The medieval sect was notorious for its political assassinations and the series portrayed their story through a 30-episode narrative.

According to reports from Iranian state media, the ban on the series, known as “El-Hashashin” in Arabic, was due to its portrayal of historical events with “distortions” and a “biassed approach.”

Mehdi Seifi, the head of Tehran’s audiovisual media regulatory body, was quoted by IRNA as saying that the series is “no longer approved in Iran” as it presents a “false image of Iranians” and has been linked to the “inception of terrorism.”

Another Iranian outlet, ISNA said the show is a “perfect example” of “modification and falsification of truth.”

“The Egyptians have clarified their disposition by making the El-Hashashin series. In order to find justification for suppressing the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, they have gone to Iran’s history and introduced Hassan Sabah as the ‘bad man’ of Islamic history who sold his soul to the devil,” the news agency added.

Despite the controversy and subsequent ban in Iran, “The Assassins” gained popularity across the Middle East after its initial broadcast during the holy month of Ramadan. The show’s depiction of Hassan-i Sabbah and his followers, who were based in mountain fortresses within today’s northern and western Iran, has sparked discussions and debates regarding historical accuracy and the portrayal of Persian figures in media.

The remains of Alamut Castle, the stronghold of Sabbah’s group, continues to be a tourist attraction in northern Iran today and is featured in the Assassin’s Creed video game series which is loosely based on the order. Earlier this month, acclaimed director Peter Mimi announced that the series will be turned into a movie.

