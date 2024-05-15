Israel settler kills camel, steals calves from Palestinian herders near Tulkarm

An Israeli settler shot dead a camel and stole four calves belonging to Palestinian herders near the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, reported Wafa news agency.

Muath Samir Kayed, a resident in Kafr Al-Labad village, east of Tulkarm, told Wafa that a settler from the nearby Avnei Hefetz settlement drove his vehicle towards the grazing fields where Kayed and other Palestinian herders were tending to their cattle.

The settler then proceeded to open fire, killing one of Kayed’s camels.

He then stole four calves from the area where they were grazing before fleeing in his car. Palestinian herders in these areas face frequent assaults from occupation forces and settlers, including the targeting of livestock, theft and destruction of crops and sabotage of water wells.

Israeli settler attacks have surged at an unprecedented rate, according to the United Nations and Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity.

Nearly 500 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and settlers since 7 October, in addition to over 4,900 who have been injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

