Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye, Greece plan to open Aegean marine park

May 15, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks to the Al Arabiya news channel in Ankara, Turkiye on May 5, 2024 [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks to the Al Arabiya news channel in Ankara, Turkiye on May 5, 2024 [Arda Küçükkaya – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said Tuesday that Turkiye and Greece reached an understanding, in principle, over a contentious Greek plan to set up a marine park in the Aegean Sea, where the two countries have historical territorial conflicts, Reuters reports.

“We have put our concerns concerning the marine park on record,” Fidan said during a televised press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, in Ankara.

“An understanding in principle has been reached for both sides to avoid unilateral steps. Both sides agree that no unilateral steps should be taken and that the existing problems should be discussed, no matter how difficult they are.”

READ: Morocco recovers 117 fossils dating back 400m years from Chile

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending