Turkiye, Greece plan to open Aegean marine park

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said Tuesday that Turkiye and Greece reached an understanding, in principle, over a contentious Greek plan to set up a marine park in the Aegean Sea, where the two countries have historical territorial conflicts, Reuters reports.

“We have put our concerns concerning the marine park on record,” Fidan said during a televised press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, in Ankara.

“An understanding in principle has been reached for both sides to avoid unilateral steps. Both sides agree that no unilateral steps should be taken and that the existing problems should be discussed, no matter how difficult they are.”

